ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has died after crashing his UTV at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Danon Perry of Jefferson County died at the scene Thursday evening after the utility vehicle rolled over.
Authorities say his passenger wasn’t injured.
Authorities say Perry and his passenger weren’t wearing seatbelts.
