POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho authorities have cleared a Bannock County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a Pocatello man.
Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson in a news release Friday says the Dec. 22 fatal shooting of 62-year-old Laurence McClellan was a justified use of deadly force.
Authorities say that on Dec. 22 Pocatello police investigated several hit-and-run accidents that led them to a Pocatello residence and the suspect vehicle.
Authorities say that McClellan eventually emerged from the residence with a handgun that he pointed at law enforcement officials as he approached them, refusing commands.
Colson says the deputy shot McClellan three times with a rifle and that McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputy is not named in the news release.