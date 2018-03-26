CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Easter Carnival is set for the West Virginia Capitol Complex grounds next weekend.
The office of Gov. Jim Justice says the carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Capitol’s north plaza in Charleston. Games, prizes, crafts and food will be offered, along with an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Door prizes for children ages 12 and under will be handed out.
The event is free and open to the public.
After the carnival, the Division of Culture and History will host an annual marbles tournament.
