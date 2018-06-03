MARSHALL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Harrison County in East Texas are hunting for a county jail inmate with a long criminal record who disappeared from a work detail.
Officials say 36-year-old Gary Gorman is believed headed for Dallas, about 150 miles (241.39 kilometers) to the west.
Gorman was assigned inside the jail with a work crew late Saturday night and was taking a bag of trash to outside containers. He never returned.
He was in jail for a probation violation for a theft conviction and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s now facing an escape charge.
Gorman is said to have distinctive facial tattoos under the corners of his eyes, over his right eyebrow, under his bottom lip and across the right side of his shaved head.