EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Board of Canvassers will hold elections for the East Providence City Council but extend their terms to four years, ending a months-long debate.

The Providence Journal reports three council members had argued they didn’t need to run for re-election this year because city voters had approved changing council tenure from two to four years in 2012.

The change was never implemented, however, and council members Joseph Botelho, Brian Faria and Anna Sousa argued the council could simply apply the change this year, without additional approval.

The state Board of Elections will meet May 14 to decide on how they will process the East Providence elections. Board of Elections member Nicholas Oliver opposed the decision, saying the term limits question should go back to East Providence voters.