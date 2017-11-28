BOSTON (AP) — An East Coast leader of violent Central American street gang MS-13 has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors say Jose Adan Martinez Castro will be sentenced in February after pleading guilty in Boston’s federal court on Monday. They say Castro was the leader of the MS-13’s East Coast Program.

Castro was one of more than 60 people indicted in a MS-13 sweep last year. Authorities say the Salvadorian man lived in Richmond, Virginia, and was recorded as he ran a meeting there with East Coast Program leaders in December 2015.

Prosecutors say Castro and others discussed sending money to El Salvador to support the gang and the need to retaliate against people who provide information against them.

Castro’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email on Tuesday.