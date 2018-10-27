FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An earthquake has shaken several communities in Alaska’s interior region, but no damage has been reported.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit at about 9 a.m. Saturday approximately 13 miles (21 kilometers) from the village of Tanana. It was felt by residents in Fairbanks, North Pole, Healy and Manley Hot Springs.

The center says there were no immediate reports of damage.

Fairbanks is interior Alaska’s largest city, with a population of about 31,000. It’s roughly 360 miles (580 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake struck at a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometers).