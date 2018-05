OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has rattled the San Francisco Bay Area but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.5-magnitude temblor struck two miles (3 kilometers) northeast of Oakland at 7:18 p.m. Monday.

It was felt in San Francisco and other communities as far away as Petaluma, about 40 miles northwest of Oakland.