BOSTON (AP) — The Charles River that flows through Boston and its suburbs is getting freshened up.
The Charles River Watershed Association says the annual Saturday morning event is the largest one-day river cleanup in the country. Volunteers from more than 35 Massachusetts towns will work at 104 sites along the 80-mile long river to remove litter from the water and surrounding parklands.
The river gained notoriety in the Standells’ 1960s hit “Dirty Water” but is now among the country’s cleanest urban rivers.
Last year, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the river earned a “B” grade for water quality, meaning it met the standards for boating 86 percent of the time and 55 percent of the time for swimming. That was a marked improvement from the “D” grade it received in 1995.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating