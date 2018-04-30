ATLANTA (AP) — Voters across Georgia are now able to cast early ballots for the upcoming primary election that includes races for governor, the U.S. Congress and the state Legislature.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that early voting begins Monday.
Advance in-person voting lasts for the three weeks before the May 22 primary. The newspaper reports that some counties offer early voting on weekends.
Early voting is available to all registered voters at polling places designated by each county. Voters must report to their regular precincts if they wait to vote on Election Day.
Primary election runoffs will be held July 24, and the general election is Nov. 6.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com