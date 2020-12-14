ATLANTA — For weeks, the runoff races for Georgia’s two Senate seats have virtually been impossible for residents to escape, as campaign coverage has dominated the local news and advertisements praising or attacking the candidates have filled every commercial break.

In and around Atlanta, signs on roads and lawns and messages on face masks have urgently pleaded residents to vote one more time.

On Monday, thousands did, as in-person early voting started for the runoff contests that carry considerable stakes for both parties. With Republican control of the Senate hanging in the balance, the races have drawn considerable interest and hundreds of millions of dollars — much of it from outside the state.

President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia this month for the Republican candidates, and President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Atlanta on Tuesday.

“I feel like all eyes are on Georgia right now,” Joanne Williams, 27, said after she cast her ballot in Atlanta. “It can go in any direction.”

In November, both of the state’s Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, were forced into runoffs, scheduled on Jan. 5, against Democratic challengers.

Advertising

Perdue faces Jon Ossoff, the chief executive of a media production company; Loeffler is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, a prominent pulpit in Atlanta that had once belonged to Martin Luther King Jr.

Democrats have been buoyed by the victory of Biden, the first presidential candidate from the party to win Georgia since 1992. Yet, as Democrats contend that the election signaled the state’s transformation from a reliably Republican stronghold, the runoffs present a major test.

The voting on Monday began amid the turbulence that has trailed the presidential election, as Trump has focused on Georgia while spreading baseless claims of election fraud. Every effort to overturn his loss in the state failed, and on Monday afternoon, the state’s electoral votes were officially awarded to Biden.

Still, Trump continued his attacks against Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, a Republican. “What a fool,” the president said in a post on Twitter early Monday. He repeated his argument that Kemp should have called a special session of the state legislature as part of Trump’s effort to win the state.

And in a nod to just how much the presidential election and Trump looms over the runoff, he argued that the situation could spell for a “bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.”

There were concerns that Trump’s barrage of claims — railing against the vote-counting machines that the state used and falsely alleging that mail-in ballots were rife with fraud — could undermine trust in the electoral process and dissuade some voters, particularly his supporters, from participating.

Advertising

In a news conference on Monday, Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, sought to underscore the integrity of the state’s electoral process. He also rebuffed the barrage of criticism he had received in recent weeks from other Republicans.

“Georgia’s elections are secure,” Raffensperger said. “There are many telling you they aren’t.” He added: “Every person’s vote is important and vital in our system. Every vote matters. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise.”

On Monday, election officials said there had not been any reports of technical problems or other interference at polling locations around the state. Though experts do not expect the runoff to attract as much participation as the general election, many are anticipating high levels of turnout.

Roughly 1.2 million mail-in ballots have so far been requested, state officials said. Many others opted to vote in person. Outside a library near midtown Atlanta, a line of approximately 50 people — in jackets and scarves on a nippy afternoon — spilled out the front door on Monday and snaked around the packed parking lot.

Raymond Floyd, 37, said he felt the charged energy and excitement of the moment as he waited in a line outside the High Museum of Art in midtown Atlanta, a few miles from the state Capitol building where 16 electors voted on Monday to give the state’s 16 electoral votes to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I like democracy at work,” said Floyd, who planned to vote for Ossoff and Warnock. Still, he added, “Once this election is over, I’m ready for a sense of normalcy and a sense of respect.”