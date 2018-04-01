PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Early spring snow could make for a messy morning commute in some parts of the Northeast.
The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall on the Philadelphia area and 3 to 5 on the New York City area overnight.
Up to 6 inches is possible in the higher elevations of northeast New Jersey.
The weather service warns of slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities, including during the Monday morning commute.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Trump accuses Amazon of 'Post Office scam,' falsely says The Post is company's lobbyist
A few inches of snow also are on tap for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.