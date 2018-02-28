MONTICELLO, Ky. (AP) — An early morning house fire left two people dead in Kentucky.
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron tells news outlets his office is conducting a death investigation in the Tuesday incident and the victims will undergo an autopsy.
Monticello and Susie firefighters responded to the fire at the two-story brick house around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Kentucky State Police kept KY-90 closed to traffic for more than 12 hours while they were working.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The victims’ names have not been released.
