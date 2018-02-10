Share story

By
The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Egyptian mummy that’s a star attraction at an eastern Indiana college’s museum is closer to getting a climate-controlled chamber that will help preserve the ancient relic.

The National Endowment for the Humanities recently awarded Earlham College’s Joseph Moore Museum more than $4,600 for design work on the temperature-controlled storage case.

Once the design work is done, the museum will seek funding to build the case that will preserve the mummy and her colorfully-painted sarcophagus.

The mummy is that of “Lady Ta’an,” who was the daughter of an Egyptian priest. She lived between 300 and 30 B.C.

Lady Ta’an arrived in 1889 at the Richmond campus about 65 miles east of Indianapolis. She survived a 1924 fire and is believed to be one of only two mummies in Indiana.

