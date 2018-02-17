DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four locations around Saylorville Lake in central Iowa will be open this weekend for bald eagle viewing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the locations include the Saylorville Lake Visitor Center, Cottonwood Recreation Area, Bob Shetler Recreation Area and Jester Park Lodge. The driving tour is open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and includes outdoor observation locations with spotting scopes and naturalists who can answer questions.

The visitor center will be showing an eagle movie in the theater with eagle mounts and trivia facts. Jester Park Lodge will be presenting a live eagle presentation every hour on the hour from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saylorville Lake is a reservoir on the Des Moines River located 11 miles (17.7 kilometers) upstream from Des Moines.