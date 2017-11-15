PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An Eagle Butte man is facing a murder charge in a slaying on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

The American News reports that Dee Hawk Moran is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Andrew Frost of Eagle Butte on Saturday.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says a grand jury indicted Moran on charges of premeditated murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Moran made his initial appearance in court Tuesday and remains in custody. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney.

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com