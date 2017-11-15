PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An Eagle Butte man is facing a murder charge in a slaying on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.
The American News reports that Dee Hawk Moran is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Andrew Frost of Eagle Butte on Saturday.
U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says a grand jury indicted Moran on charges of premeditated murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
Moran made his initial appearance in court Tuesday and remains in custody. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Gunman targeted neighbors then continued rampage VIEW
___
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com