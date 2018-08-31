JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Video game company Electronic Arts has donated $1 million to the victims of a shooting at a Florida video game tournament.
GoFundMe announced in a news release Friday that EA’s Jacksonville Tribute Fund has a goal of $2 million.
Authorities say 28-year-old Taylor Robertson and 22-year-old Elijah Clayton were killed at a Jacksonville mall Sunday when a fellow gamer opened fire at the Madden NFL 19 tournament. Eleven others were injured.
EA says they’ve partnered with GoFundMe and the National Compassion Fund to give 100 percent of the collected funds to the wounded and the families of Robertson and Clayton.
EA Sports publishes the Madden football games, and the company organized the tournament where the shooting occurred.