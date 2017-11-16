IDAHO FALL, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho woman who embezzled more than $2 million from her employer that she gambled at casinos has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2hvMR0Q) that 65-year-old Charlotte Pottorff of Idaho Falls received the sentence Wednesday in 7th District Court and must serve six years before becoming eligible for parole.
Judge Bruce Pickett also ordered Pottorff to pay back the money she stole from Dura-Bilt Transmissions between 2006 and 2017.
Co-owner Val Erickson testified that the company had to eliminate health care benefits for employees and reduce them to 32 hours of work a week.
Pottorff in September pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft by embezzlement, perjury and tax evasion.
Pottorff’s attorney says Pottorff has a gambling addiction.
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com