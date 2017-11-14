Share story

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say an Idaho State Trooper deploying spike strips opened fire on a stolen vehicle containing two teenage girls because he thought the driver was trying to hit him.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen tells the Idaho State Journal (http://bit.ly/2zEPhV3) that neither the trooper nor the 14- and 15-year-old girls were injured in the incident Monday afternoon.

The girls eventually crashed into a pickup near a mall in Chubbuck and were taken into custody. The pickup’s occupants weren’t injured.

Officials say the girls stole the Chevrolet Tahoe containing two shotguns and an AR-15-style rifle in Burley and drove east on Interstate 86 pursued by police at high speeds.

Officials say the driver exited the interstate near Chubbuck where the trooper opened fire.

Names haven’t been released.

