Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho authorities say a Bannock County sheriff’s deputy shot a boy during a traffic stop, and that an 18-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday in Chubbuck near Ellis Elementary School.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was a passenger in the vehicle driven by the 18-year-old. Names haven’t been released.

The Idaho State Journal reports that the boy was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His condition hasn’t been released.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

The shooting is being investigated by the East Idaho Critical Incident Team, which is being led by the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

The Associated Press