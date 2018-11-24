CHUBBUCK, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho authorities say a Bannock County sheriff’s deputy shot a boy during a traffic stop, and that an 18-year-old man has been taken into custody.
Authorities say the shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday in Chubbuck near Ellis Elementary School.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was a passenger in the vehicle driven by the 18-year-old. Names haven’t been released.
The Idaho State Journal reports that the boy was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His condition hasn’t been released.
The shooting is being investigated by the East Idaho Critical Incident Team, which is being led by the Power County Sheriff’s Office.
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com