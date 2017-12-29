IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho authorities say they are looking for two men seen on a surveillance video stealing an ATM at a gas station.
The Idaho Falls Police Department tells the Post Register that the men wearing hooded clothing and ski masks used a chain to yank the cash machine from the Sunnyside Travel Center at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday.
The video shows the men loading the machine into the back of a flat-bed Ford Super Duty truck.
Police say the truck had Minnesota plates stolen from another vehicle.
Police didn’t say how much money the machine contained or provide an estimate of damages to the business. The business was closed at the time of the theft.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com