By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed an eastern Idaho judge to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Otter on Friday picked 7th District Court Judge Gregory Moeller of Rexburg to fill a vacancy on the court left by the retirement of Justice Joel Horton.

Moeller has been a district court judge since 2009. He was a finalist for a seat on the Idaho Supreme Court in 2017 and earlier this year.

Moeller graduated from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

Moeller says he’ll do his best to serve all citizens of Idaho by upholding the rule of law and preserving constitutional principles.

