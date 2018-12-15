IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho city has renamed a street after Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and his wife, Kathy.
The Post Register reports that the Idaho Falls City Council on Thursday renamed University Boulevard to MK Simpson Boulevard.
Simpson during his two decades in Congress has supported the Idaho National Laboratory, and lab officials requested the name change.
The street is the address for the Energy Innovation Laboratory and the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.
Councilman John Radford says Simpson cares about the region and the Idaho National Laboratory is a huge part of the region’s economy.
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com