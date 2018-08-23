MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president is opposing an offer by the U.S. defense chief and other top American officials to buy F-16 fighter jets, saying such an acquisition would be “utterly useless” because his country needs lighter combat aircraft to fight insurgents.
President Rodrigo Duterte scoffed Thursday night at the offer he said was made in a letter by Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, which came after he was slammed by the U.S. for his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs.
During a televised speech in a military ceremony, Duterte read what he said was the letter to him by the U.S. officials.
Duterte says the Philippines doesn’t need the F-16s “and yet they dangled (them) before us after they humiliated us.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Hurricane Lane is weaker but still pummels Hawaii with rain WATCH
- Cohen has 'knowledge' of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says
- Oregon to get its third In-N-Out Burger, near Salem
- Internet 'fire challenge' leaves 12-year-old Detroit girl severely burned