MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says China’s claim to airspace above newly built islands and surrounding waters in the disputed South China Sea “is wrong” and Beijing should not tell others to leave those areas to avoid clashes.
President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks in a speech late Tuesday were a rare public criticism of China, which he has refused to antagonize to nurture closer relations.
Duterte said “I hope that China would temper its … behavior” in a speech in which he also praised Beijing for its readiness to provide help.
The Associated Press reported two weeks ago that the Philippines has expressed concern to China over an increasing number of Chinese radio messages warning Philippine aircraft and ships to stay away from Beijing-held artificial islands in the disputed waters.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Google tracks your movements, like it or not
- Washington man's idea for defusing 'fecal time bomb' on Mount Everest
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- In Australia town of 11 people, mysterious disappearance turns neighbor against neighbor
- FBI agent Peter Strzok fired over anti-Trump texts