THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say detectives continue to question a 19-year-old Afghan man suspected of stabbing two American tourists at Amsterdam’s main railway station in what is being investigated as an extremist attack.

The suspect, identified only as Jawed S. under Dutch privacy rules, was shot and wounded by police after allegedly stabbing the Americans on Friday.

Police spokesman Ruben Sprong says that the suspect is being questioned Sunday in hospital and is scheduled to appear before an investigating judge on Monday in a behind-closed-doors hearing.

Sprong says the Americans also remain hospitalized with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” The Americans’ identities haven’t been released.

Amsterdam municipality said Saturday that, based on the suspect’s first statements, “he had a terrorist motive.” The statement didn’t elaborate on what he said.