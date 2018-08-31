AMSTERDAM (AP) — Police in the Dutch capital shot and wounded a suspect Friday following a stabbing at Amsterdam’s busy central railway station.

Amsterdam police said in a series of tweets that two people were injured in the stabbing and the suspect was then shot by officers. All three people were taken to a hospital.

Police said the motive for the stabbing was under investigation and “all possible scenarios are being kept open.”

Police said that two platforms were closed to train traffic, but the station wasn’t evacuated. Trams to and from the square in front of the station were stopped as police and emergency services converged on the area. Red and white police tape kept members of the public away from the scene.

Central Station is a busy entry and exit point for visitors to the Dutch capital, with regular trains linking it to the city’s Schiphol Airport. Friday is one of the busiest days of the week, with many tourists arriving for the weekend.