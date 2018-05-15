Share story

By
The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say police received an anonymous tip in March that a man who is accused of stabbing three people in The Hague was possibly planning a terror attack.

However, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that they still are investigating the 31-year-old man’s motives and have not charged him with a terror offense.

The statement says police haven’t found any evidence at his home that would connect him to terrorist ideology and no terror groups have claimed the May 5 violence.

Prosecutors say the suspect was a patient at a mental health facility when the anonymous tip came in and it was not enough for police to detain him.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Hague police shot the suspect in the legs after he injured the three and said he was known for “confused behavior.”

The Associated Press