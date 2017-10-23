DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — About 100 Durango community members gathered in solidarity with a female resident who was recent victim of sexual assault.
The Durango Herald reports the candlelight vigil in honor of the woman follows the paper’s Friday story which covered the incident.
According to a police report, the woman was sexually assault at gun point during a party between Oct. 13 and 14. The woman told police she accepted a ride from three men who later threatened her with a gun to perform sexual acts on them.
The three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Most Read Stories
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Seahawks gain control of their emotions, and the ball, to finally break loose from Giants, 24-7
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
Event participants say they were deeply affected by the news of the sexual assault and hope the woman sees that there are people who support her, so she doesn’t feel alone.
___
Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com