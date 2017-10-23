DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — About 100 Durango community members gathered in solidarity with a female resident who was recent victim of sexual assault.

The Durango Herald reports the candlelight vigil in honor of the woman follows the paper’s Friday story which covered the incident.

According to a police report, the woman was sexually assault at gun point during a party between Oct. 13 and 14. The woman told police she accepted a ride from three men who later threatened her with a gun to perform sexual acts on them.

The three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Event participants say they were deeply affected by the news of the sexual assault and hope the woman sees that there are people who support her, so she doesn’t feel alone.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com