JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy has named a former director of Alaska’s Division of Oil and Gas to be his Natural Resources commissioner.

Corri Feige (FIGH-gee) has spent her career working in the energy sector, including as a geophysicist and consultant and in management-level positions.

Feige worked as director of the Division of Oil and Gas from April 2015 to October 2016. The division falls under the Department of Natural Resources.

During her tenure, the state maintained its push for more information from top North Slope companies on plans to support a future potential major gas sale. Gov. Bill Walker has been pursuing a major gas project.

Dunleavy made the announcement Wednesday in Anchorage. Feige’s appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.

She is married to former state Rep. Eric Feige of Chickaloon.