ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy has named the outgoing chairman of the state Republican party to a key post in his upcoming administration.

Dunleavy announced his selection of Tuckerman Babcock as chief of staff on Thursday. He says Brett Huber will be a senior policy adviser. Huber managed Dunleavy’s successful campaign.

Babcock said by text message Thursday that he resigned as the GOP party chairman effective at 2 p.m. That was around the time Dunleavy made his announcement.

Dunleavy said additional announcements would be coming during the transition period.

Dunleavy will succeed Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who ended his own campaign last month. Dunleavy’s main rival in Tuesday’s election was Democrat Mark Begich.

Dunleavy says he and his wife plan to live in the governor’s mansion in Juneau.