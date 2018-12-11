JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The traditional holiday open house at the Alaska governor’s mansion doubled as an inaugural event for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who took office just last week.

Dunleavy and first lady Rose Dunleavy greeted visitors Tuesday, along with Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Meyer’s wife, Marty. Dunleavy said the house, which he had not yet stayed in, was beautiful.

Jeff Turner, a spokesman for Dunleavy, called it a “low-budget affair,” that used a “small amount” of state and inaugural funds. He did not have a breakdown.

Guests, as is tradition with the open house, were welcome to grab cookies and listen to musical entertainment. Refreshments were offered to those waiting outside for their turn inside.