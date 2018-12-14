JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s initial budget draft includes a full payout from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund for residents next year, but not money Alaskans missed out on during the three years checks were capped.

The draft was described as a starting point released ahead of a Saturday deadline that works off the budget document that Gov. Bill Walker’s administration pulled together before Walker left office.

But Dunleavy’s draft relies on a more conservative oil price. With the full dividend payout, his budget office says the draft would leave a projected $1.6-billion gap. Walker didn’t include a full dividend.

During the campaign, Dunleavy said he supported paying residents a full Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend and money they missed out on when payouts were reduced amid a deficit.

He also promoted reducing state spending.