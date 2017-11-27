NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials in New York City say a fire has ripped through a Manhattan building after it started in a dumpster.

The Fire Department of New York responded to the blaze at the commercial building in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire was contained by 11:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the building houses the Stage 48 nightclub. The club was closed Sunday night.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.