DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth teacher is accused of having sex with a former student at her home earlier this month.
Thirty-three-year-old Karla Winterfeld was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Winterfeld was arrested Monday, the day Duluth police were notified about the alleged contact. Authorities say the 15-year-old boy is a former student of Winterfeld’s.
According to the criminal complaint, police collected evidence that included a recording of sexual acts, photographs and text messages.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Winterfeld requested a public defender, but a judge rejected that request. Her bail was set at $100,000.
Winterfeld is a health teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School. The Duluth School District says she has been placed on administrative leave, and that the district is cooperating with police during their investigation.