DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A building on Duke University’s campus will no longer be named after a benefactor who espoused white supremacist ideas.
The university said its Board of Trustees on Saturday voted to approve removing Julian Carr’s name from a building where the history department is located.
Carr was a Confederate veteran and tobacco magnate who gave land where part of Duke was built, helping facilitate the university’s move to Durham. He once bragged during a 1913 speech about whipping a black woman.
The school’s history professors filed a formal request to remove Carr’s name earlier this year. A special committee and President Vincent E. Price both recommended removing Carr’s name.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94 VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Back-to-back earthquakes shatter roads and windows in Alaska WATCH
- Couple was refused a D.C. marriage license when the clerk asked for a 'New Mexico passport'
- Bruce Springsteen: Trump is 'deeply damaged at his core'
Duke said the trustees had chosen to restore the building to its original name, the Classroom Building.