LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy says a mysterious hum some Lafayette residents are hearing is nothing more than extra power surging through the northwest Indiana city’s utility lines to meet customers’ power demands during the current Arctic blast.

Duke spokesman Lew Middleton says the noise occurs when more current moves through utility lines and power substations during very cold or hot weather. He says the noise is nothing for residents to be concerned about because it’s just simple physics.

Lafayette police Sgt. Mike Brown tells the Journal & Courier officers fielded several calls over the New Year’s weekend about a humming noise callers likened to a distant snow blower or street sweeper operating.

Monday’s low fell to minus 16 degrees at the National Weather Service’s Purdue Airport station in adjacent West Lafayette.

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com