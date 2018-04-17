COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a drunken-driving suspect who led them on a high-speed chase in a U-Haul truck south of Los Angeles, then climbed a fence and sprinted through the campus of a middle school.
Sheriff’s patrol cars gave chase Tuesday afternoon but backed off after the truck began weaving recklessly through streets in Compton, blowing through stop signs and crossing double-yellow lines.
The driver finally abandoned the box truck and ran into Enterprise Middle School.
The campus was locked down during a brief search with police dogs. Classes had ended but a few students remained on campus.
The man was finally found and marched off campus in handcuffs. His name wasn’t immediately released.