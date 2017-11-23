DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected in the coming days to announce his nominee to succeed Melvin “Butch” Hollowell as Detroit’s corporation counsel.

Duggan plans to formally submit his nomination to the city council for consideration within the next 30 days. The council will schedule a confirmation hearing when it returns to session at the beginning of the new year.

Hollowell has been named managing partner of a law firm in Detroit and is stepping down from his city post at the end of the year. He has been the city’s top lawyer for four years.

The city says that during Hollowell’s tenure litigation payments have been cut from an average of $30 million per year to $16 million in 2016.