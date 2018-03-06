DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered a state of the city address heavily focused on the needs of the city’s children.

Duggan on Tuesday proposed a unified school bus system that would transport students from charter schools and the Detroit school district. He contends the loop on the city’s northwest side would provide the students with school choice, after-school programs and child care.

The mayor said more than 32,000 Detroit children attend school outside the city, compared with 51,000 who attend city schools and 35,000 who attend charter schools. The proposal would be an effort to keep kids in the city.

The mayor also announced a joint schools advisory commission.

Duggan’s speech also focused on efforts to combat crime and a plan to have every abandoned home in the city demolished, renovated or boarded by 2020.