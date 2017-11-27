DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan says he plans to nominate attorney Lawrence Garcia as Detroit’s next corporation counsel.
Duggan says Monday that he will formally submit Garcia’s nomination in mid-December to the City Council which then will have 30 days to confirm the appointment.
The 47-year-old Garcia would succeed Melvin “Butch” Hollowell as the city’s top lawyer. Hollowell is stepping down at the end of the year after being named managing partner of a law firm in Detroit.
Duggan’s office says Garcia is a two-time president of the Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan and has more than two decades of courtroom experience.
Garcia previously has represented the city and its police department, Detroit’s public school district and Wayne County.