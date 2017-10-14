LONDON (AP) — British police say they’ve charged the uncle of the Duchess of Cambridge with assault after a late-night altercation in a London street.
The Metropolitan Police force says Gary Goldsmith faces a charge of assault by beating over an incident near his home Friday at 1:20 a.m. British newspapers reported Saturday that the alleged victim is his wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith.
Goldsmith has been released on bail and is due in court on Oct. 31.
Goldsmith is brother of the duchess’ mother Carole Middleton and attended his niece’s 2011 royal wedding to Prince William.
Often depicted as Kate’s wayward uncle, Goldsmith once owned a house in Spain called “La Maison de Bang Bang.” He was filmed in 2009 by an undercover reporter apparently taking cocaine and bragging about his royal connections.