LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge has been shown original documents detailing the lives and deaths of three ancestors killed in France during World War 1.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, on Wednesday viewed documents about the three Lupton brothers. They were brothers of Olive Middleton, Kate’s great-grandmother.

Kate was shown an official letter from Buckingham Palace expressing King George V’s sympathy after the third brother had died.

“I’m sure so many families had this type of letter and sad stories,” she said.

She was also shown a letter sent by her great-grandfather about the death of one of the young men.

Kate viewed the family documents during a tour of the Imperial War Museums’ extensive document archive.