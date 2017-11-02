PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is opposing a request to make him testify at a deposition in a false-arrest lawsuit filed by a man once charged in some of the freeway shootings in metro Phoenix.

The request marks the second time that Ducey has been asked to participate in a deposition in a case involving Leslie Merritt Jr.

Last year, Merritt unsuccessfully sought Ducey’s testimony in his criminal case.

The criminal case against Merritt was dismissed after an expert said that a state crime lab had incorrectly concluded that ballistic evidence linked Merritt’s gun to four of the 11 shootings in late August and early September of 2015.

Ducey attorney Brett Johnson says the governor doesn’t get involved in law enforcement decisions and pointed out that Ducey wasn’t sued by Merritt.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.