PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is denouncing a controversial conservative group that confronts students about guns, even though he posed for a picture with group members last weekend at a Republican Party dinner in Mohave County.
Patriot Movement AZ members have appeared as counter-protesters at several events this year.
Last month, members wore guns and yelled at attendees of the Phoenix March for Our Lives rally against gun violence in schools.
In a statement Monday, Ducey says he had never heard of the group until Sunday and he absolutely denounces their behavior.
The governor adds that by him agreeing to a photo with any group or individual shouldn’t be seen as an endorsement of anyone’s views or actions.