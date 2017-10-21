PHOENIX (AP) — The newest member of the state commission that regulates utilities takes office Monday.
A swearing-in ceremony for former state Rep. Justin Olson is scheduled before the commission holds a regular monthly meeting in its offices in Phoenix.
Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Olsen to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Doug Little, who stepped down last month to take a job with the U.S. Department of Energy.
Olson is a Mesa Republican who served in the Legislature from 2011 until the beginning of this year. He ran unsuccessfully in the GOP primary last year for an open congressional seat.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH