PHOENIX (AP) — The newest member of the state commission that regulates utilities takes office Monday.

A swearing-in ceremony for former state Rep. Justin Olson is scheduled before the commission holds a regular monthly meeting in its offices in Phoenix.

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Olsen to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Doug Little, who stepped down last month to take a job with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Olson is a Mesa Republican who served in the Legislature from 2011 until the beginning of this year. He ran unsuccessfully in the GOP primary last year for an open congressional seat.