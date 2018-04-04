DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Court documents say a Dubuque woman accused of killing her former husband has made a deal with prosecutors.

The plea agreement filed Monday says 64-year-old Dolores Flynn would plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and assault, rather than go to trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

If the judge were to accept the deal, Flynn’s sentences would add up to 30 years. Court records don’t show any change in plans for her trial to begin Tuesday.

Court documents say Dubuque police found 72-year-old Gary Breckenridge dead on Jan. 4, 2016, at the home he shared with Flynn. She’s been examined and treated by psychiatric experts twice since her arrest and has been found competent for trial.