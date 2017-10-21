DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — City leaders in Dubuque are seeking public input on plans to redevelop an area along Bee Branch Creek.
The project seeks to redevelop the former Blum Co. properties into a flood mitigation maintenance facility that includes space for public use and an outdoor recreational space.
The site operated as a scrap yard and recycling facility for over 50 years and is currently contaminated with hazardous substances. Dubuque has secured $200,000 in federal grants to clean up asbestos and contaminated soil at the site.
The city is now seeking feedback from residents on what types of activities and equipment would best serve the community. Possible concepts include a community center, climbing equipment, bike and scooter playground and multi-sport court.
Ideas for the space may be submitted at www.cityofdubuque.org/beebranchrecspace through Dec. 15.