DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Officials say the Miller Riverview Park and its campground in eastern Iowa’s Dubuque will reopen after being closed for weeks due to flooding threats.
City officials tell the Telegraph Herald that the park and campground will open Friday morning.
The area has been closed for about a month because of high water levels on the Mississippi River.
More information on the park and campsite reservations can be found online at https://bit.ly/1QkXE8V .

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com