DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The Dubuque public library plans to approve a fine-free test period but will eventually return to charging patrons for overdue books because of a lack of funding.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s amnesty period would begin July 1. The library currently has a daily fee of 20 to 50 cents per overdue item.

The proposed plan says that during a six-month period, library patrons wouldn’t be fined for overdue items, but would still be charged for lost or damaged materials.

Board members hope waiving fines will incentivize patrons to return materials.

Library Director Susan Henricks says she plans to give board members an outline with details about the plan on May 24.

Henricks says the fines would return in January because the library lacks the funds.

___

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com